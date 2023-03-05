This desi nuskha will help prevent hair fall
These days, owing to stress and certain lifestyle habits, hair fall has become quite common among men and women.
Additionally, an inadequate diet, poor lifestyle, and pollution also play a major role.
Dr Shikha Kumari took to Instagram to share a homemade hair oil recipe to prevent hair fall that “anyone irrespective of gender and age can use.”
Pour coconut and mustard oil into a small vessel and add the curry leaves, fenugreek seeds, and kalonji to it.
Continue heating the mixture for 5-6 minutes. Once done, switch off the heat, cover the oil and keep it in a cool dry place for 1-2 days.
Strain the oil, and apply it to your hair at least twice a week.
