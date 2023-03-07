Things to keep in mind before using glycolic acid
According to Dr Chytra V Anand, a dermatologist, here are some things to keep in mind before using glycolic acid:
Do not forget to appy moisturiser after applying glycolic acid, as your skin might get drier.
Always apply SPF after using glycolic acid as your skin is sensitive to sun rays, even more when you use exfoliators.
You will start seeing results only when you use it for a longer term as it gradually sends signals to the bottom of the epidermis to produce new and healthy skin cells.
Apply it in your night-time skincare routine for the best results.
Glycolic acid should not be used when skin is dry, itchy, reddish or broken.
