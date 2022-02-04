PEXELS
The best ways to use skincare products
One of the best ways to ensure your skin is healthy and hydrated is to follow a suitable AM and PM skincare routine.
Here are some suggestions to get the most out of your products by Dr Nivedita Dadu, dermatologist and founder of Dadu Medical Centre.
To reap the benefits of the products you use, you need to be consistent, apply them regularly, and be patient.
The general rule after trying a new skincare routine or product is to “wait for a month at least, as the turnover rate of skin cells is roughly 28 days.”
Some products may also leave breakouts on your face, which, Dr Dadu said is called purging, and is common.
Using the wrong products can exacerbate an existing skin condition, such as dryness or even oiliness. If the skin is normally dry and tight, using too many acid-based products could make the situation worse.
Uneven skin texture is also a sign that the products are harming your skin.