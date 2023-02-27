Steps to perfect makeup 

Dermatologist, Dr Aanchal Panth took to Instagram to share that “for make-up to look smooth and flawless, we need to have a good base of well-prepared skin,” for which she suggested a few steps.
Cleansing: Before applying anything on the face it is important to wipe it clean. So, always wash your face with a face wash that suits your skin type.
Remove excess hair: The “presence of hair can sometimes make the foundation appear blue, especially in side locks or upper lip area,” she said, adding that “Apply a gel and shave excess hair off.”
Apply serum: The expert suggested using a fast-absorbing gel or serum with ingredients like “niacinamide, hyaluronic acid, centella asiatica,” as these will help in “soothing the skin, reducing redness and irritation.”
Apply moisturiser or sunscreen: Advising to apply a thick layer of moisturiser, Dr Panth said, “during daytime, use a creamy sunscreen with SPF of 30 or more.”
Under eye care: Not applying anything under the eyes before makeup can often lead to creasing of the foundation and concealer, which can spoil the look.
Add a colourful twist to your curd rice
These quick tips will help keep strawberry legs at bay