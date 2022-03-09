https://cdn.ampproject.org/v0.jshttps://cdn.ampproject.org/v0/amp-story-1.0.js Skincare hacks to do before your workout | The Indian Express

Skincare hacks to do before your workout

The sweat produced during workouts can lead to acne breakouts, rashes and irritation.

While you sweat and your skin releases oils and moisture, here are 5 skincare hacks to prevent breakouts from your workouts, as shared by Dr Geetika Mittal Gupta.

Wash your face right before you workout.

Use a cold towel on your face throughout to wipe sweat, pollution, and dirt.

Use a toner, facial mist, or elixir throughout your workout.

Wash your face immediately post workout.

Treat skin with salicylic acid or benzoyl peroxide. Always consult your doctor for acne treatment.