(Source: Representative image/Pexels)
Skincare hacks to do before your workout
(Source: Representative image/Pexels)
The sweat produced during workouts can lead to acne breakouts, rashes and irritation.
(Source: Representative image/Pexels)
While you sweat and your skin releases oils and moisture, here are 5 skincare hacks to prevent breakouts from your workouts, as shared by Dr Geetika Mittal Gupta.
(Source: Representative image/Pexels)
Wash your face right before you workout.
(Source: Representative image/Pexels)
Use a cold towel on your face throughout to wipe sweat, pollution, and dirt.
(Source: Representative image/Pexels)
Use a toner, facial mist, or elixir throughout your workout.
(Source: Representative image/Pexels)
Wash your face immediately post workout.
(Source: Representative image/Pexels)
Treat skin with salicylic acid or benzoyl peroxide. Always consult your doctor for acne treatment.