Skincare alert: Causes for brittle nails
While we indulge in skin and haircare, many of us often forget that our nails need attention as well.
Along with regular maintenance, a healthy lifestyle and a nutritional diet are important for long and strong nails.
However, according to dermatologist Dr Aanchal Panth, there are various reasons why you may be suffering from brittle nails. Take a look at the following stories to know why.
Normal ageing and dry skin may be the cause for brittle nails.
Skin conditions such as eczema and psoriasis may lead to brittle and weak nails.
Various health concerns such as Lichen planus and hyphothyroidism may be the reason behind brittle nails.
Iron deficiency, fungal infection and hastily done manicures may also cause brittle nails.