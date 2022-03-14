(Source: Representative image/Pexels)
Skin tags, moles and warts: What are they?
The skin is the largest organ of the body and invariably, taking care of it should be an important part of our routines.
However, certain conditions such as skin tags, moles, sun spots or warts can make matters confusing.
If you have skin tags, warts or moles, and are wondering how to take care of your skin, expert advice is the best way.
As such, dermatologist Dr Geetika Mittal Gupta took to Instagram to share what these common skin conditions are. Take a look.
A DPN is a benign lesion that is a smooth and freckle-like bump that is about 1-5 millimetres in diameter and 1-3 millimetres high.
Skin tags are small pieces of skin that protrude out and appear on the surface of the body, often on the eyelids, under the arms, and on the upper chest.
Moles are growths that are usually brown and/or black. Moles can appear anywhere on the body.