Shower care: Use these instead of a loofah
Loofahs have long been popular as a shower tool to achieve clean, smooth skin.
However, did you know that they can cause more harm than good?
“Loofahs are very abrasive and often cause damage. They are also a breeding ground for bacteria” said dermatologist Dr Geetika Mittal Gupta.
Read on to know more about useful shower tools that you can use instead of a loofah, as suggested by the expert.
A simple wash cloth is great at doing the trick of cleaning your skin while providing a light, safe exfoliation.
Your hands are perfectly good tools to use to clean your body and face. Just combine face wash or shower gel with water, lather it up and then scrub your body with your hands!
If you want a deeper exfoliation than a wash cloth can provide, try using a light scrub on areas like your ankles, knees and elbows, but never all over or on sensitive skin.