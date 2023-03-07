Pros and cons of removing facial hair
Shaving facial hair can be hassle-free and convenient.
This method of removing hair is not as expensive as waxing or threading as all one has to do is buy a razor.
This method also helps in removing dead skin cells.
It takes care of even the finest hair.
It has to be done very frequently as the hair are not uprooted so they come back faster.
It could be irritating on very dry and sensitive skin
