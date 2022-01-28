Nutritionist suggests easy hacks for long, lustrous hair
According to nutritionist Pooja Makhija, your hair grows six inches in length every year which depends on factors like age, genetics and diet.
While not much can be done about age and genetics, everyone can work on their diets, she suggested in an Instagram reel.
She went on to further state how one can include three things in their routine for stronger, shinier, and longer hair.
Naturally available, amla is rich in vitamin C. It also helps promote collagen that contributes to thicker, longer hair.
About two tablespoons of flaxseeds provides 6,400mgs of Omega-3 fatty acids which according to several studies helps control hair thinning, and improves hair growth.
Makhija, who adds 10-15 curry leaves to her glass of vegetable juice every day, said they are a powerhouse of beta carotene and vitamin E that help improve hair growth.
“Curry leaves are also a great hack to slow down greying,” she added.
