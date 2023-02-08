Natural way to get rid of acne
According to the Instagram page of Home beauty tips, instead of splurging on treatment for acne there are natural ways with no side-effects to deal with it.
Apply warm virgin coconut oil on the scar.
Add orange peel powder to honey and dab on the scar.
Mix tea tree oil with a carrier oil like almond oil and apply.
Squeeze lemon and apply it using a cotton pad.
Make a mixture of haldi and lemon juice and apply.
Horoscope 2023- Find out what’s in store for you
Nail gel manicure lamps and what to know about it
Health tips for enjoying the festive season
Is having rusk healthy?
ALSO CHECK OUT:
Click or Scan here
to read the article
View More