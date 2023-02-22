Mixing these 2 ingredients can make your skin ‘more vulnerable’
You might be making one of the most common errors — combining foundation with sunscreen before applying it on your face.
According to Dr Ranjitha Chowdary S, consultant dermatologist, Kosmoderma Skin and Hair Clinic, this combination will make your skin “more vulnerable to sun damage.”
Dermatologists explain that mixing both products will dilute the amount of SPF in the sunscreen, thus reducing its efficacy.
"To elaborate, if your sunscreen has an SPF of 40, mixing it with the foundation will bring the value down to SPF 20 or even lower,” said Dr Chowdary.
Using makeup products with an SPF can be very tempting as it is convenient.
But, according to research studies, you should apply at least 2mg/cm2 or 2 finger lengths of sunscreen for the face specifically.
