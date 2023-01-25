List of food good for your hair

Mohita Mascarenhas, a nutritionist, shared an exhaustive list of food items that are good for your hair. 

Protein sources like chicken, fatty fish, dairy, legumes, tofu, and eggs.

Dark green leafy veggies.

Sweet potato, pumpkin, carrot, bell peppers, broccoli, beetroot, amla.

Citrus fruits, berries, guava, orange, bananas.

Nuts like coconut, almonds, walnut, cashew, peanuts, and Brazil nuts.

