How to use tea tree oil safely
According to the experts tea tree oil can be used safely by following some measures listed ahead.
Always use tea tree oil diluted with a carrier oil.
Don’t rub it on the skin, just gently dab on the pimple or the problem area.
Don’t over apply and never apply any other treatment over tea tree oil. It should be the last step in your skin care routine.
Don’t use tea tree oil just after exercising, wait for the body to cool down.
Don’t use tea tree oil with other acne treatments like retinol, lactic acid, or glycolic acid.
