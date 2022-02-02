How to take care of your lips better
The skin on the lips is thinner and more sensitive, and as such, it cracks and bleeds, especially if you live in a cold, dry place where the humidity level is really low.
Pooja Nagdev, an aromatherapist, cosmetologist and the founder of Inatur explains that applying matte lipstick on the lips can cause them to crack.
"The cracking of the lips can become painful. It takes a long time for the lips to recuperate and return to normal in this case, but if you apply lipstick again after the lips have healed, the problem reappears," she says.
She mentions a few tips to wear your favourite lipstick, without the fear of chapped lips. Read on.
Check lipstick quality: Matte lipstick has more wax, colour, and less oil, which makes it last longer. Because there is less oil on the lips, they become dry.
Exfoliate: Exfoliate your lips first before applying any lipstick. Do it every other day with a lip scrub. The skin of the lips will remain healthy and will not crack.
A tinted lip balm not only provides colour, but also keeps the lips nourished. It also helps to make your lipstick look better.
