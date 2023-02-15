How to prepare this "magical hair oil"?
Chef Meghna Kamdar shared a “magical hair oil” recipe on Instagram which promised to improve the texture of your hair.
First, heat coconut hair oil on a medium flame. Add amla, curry leaves, methi daana, and kalonji.
Bring it to a boil a couple of times.
Now turn off the heat and keep stirring the hot oil. Once it cools down, add flowers.
Now cover the oil and keep it overnight (best 24 hours).
Strain it and store it.
Add a colourful twist to your curd rice
These quick tips will help keep strawberry legs at bay
How does alcohol affect your health
Horoscope for January 20, 2023
ALSO CHECK OUT:
Click or Scan here to read the article
View More