How to naturally improve collagen production?

A healthy balanced diet with a lot of colours (in fruits and vegetables) ensures a sufficient amount of trace elements or micronutrients. With proteins in every meal and a fiber-rich diet to digest the proteins into amino acids leading to better absorption, digestion and assimilation of protein is of paramount importance.
A healthy lifestyle with regular exercise leads to a good oxygen supply to the skin cells, making them anti-age and improving collagen production.
Retinol (vitamin A), vitamin C, etc. are very important for the local production of collagen, so don’t forget your green, yellow, orange, and red colours giving vitamin A, and sour & citrus foods for vitamin C.
Limit or reduce smoking and alcohol consumption – it decreases collagen production.
Environmental factors like pollution, excessive UV rays, and sunlight exposure also decrease collagen synthesis.
Follow a sleep pattern as the body repairs and recovers during sleep, and following a circadian rhythm is very important.