How to detoxify your skin 

According to Instagram page of Home beauty tips, there are simple ways in which you can detoxify your skin.

Drink citrus fruit juices as they are loaded with vitamin C. 

Add strawberries and apples to your diet. 

Apply a natural face mask made of cucumber and mint.

Drinking apple cider vinegar mixed in water helps. 

Try drinking ginger, lemon and honey mixed with water.

Find out if your vitamin C serum is effective

Does constipation become chronic in winter?

Why you should not consume palak paneer

Camel pageant in World Cup's sidelines attraction

ALSO CHECK OUT: