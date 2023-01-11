How to detoxify your skin
According to Instagram page of Home beauty tips, there are simple ways in which you can detoxify your skin.
Drink c
itrus fruit juices as they are loaded with vitamin C.
Add strawberries and apples to your diet.
Apply a natural face mask made of cucumber and mint.
Drinking apple cider vinegar mixed in water helps.
Try drinking ginger, lemon and honey mixed with water.
Find out if your vitamin C serum is effective
Does constipation become chronic in winter?
Why you should not consume palak paneer
Camel pageant in World Cup's sidelines attraction
ALSO CHECK OUT:
View More