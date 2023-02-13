How can one manage hyperpigmentation?

Hyperpigmentation is a skin condition that causes small or large patches of the skin to appear darker than others; this can happen anywhere on the body.

Dr Rashmi Shetty, a dermatologist, listed some dos and don’ts to follow while treating the skin concern on Instagram.

Make sure your skin is well-hydrated from inside out.

Never skip SPF: Using sunscreen throughout the day is non-negotiable.

Go to an expert: The dermatologist strictly advised against self-medicating or attempting to treat hyperpigmentation at home.

Ingredients that help with pigmentation: Dr Rana suggested using topical prescription medication that contains hydroquinone, which lightens the skin.

