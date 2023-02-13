How can one manage hyperpigmentation?
Hyperpigmentation is a skin condition that causes small or large patches of the skin to appear darker than others; this can happen anywhere on the body.
Dr Rashmi Shetty, a dermatologist, listed some dos and don’ts to follow while treating the skin concern on Instagram.
Make sure your skin is well-hydrated from inside out.
Never skip SPF:
Using sunscreen throughout the day is non-negotiable.
Go to an expert:
The dermatologist strictly advised against self-medicating or attempting to treat hyperpigmentation at home.
Ingredients that help with pigmentation:
Dr Rana suggested using topical prescription medication that contains hydroquinone, which lightens the skin.
Add a colourful twist to your curd rice
These quick tips will help keep strawberry legs at bay
How does alcohol affect your health
Horoscope for January 20, 2023
ALSO CHECK OUT:
Click or Scan here to read the article
View More