Source: Mira Kapoor/Instagram

Here’s how Mira Kapoor fixed her hair-fall problem

Mira Kapoor dealt with a major hair loss problem, about which she recently opened up.

Here are some practices that helped her. Read on to know more about them.

“First, I addressed hair fall by strengthening the roots. Second, I encouraged hair growth by feeding the follicles,” she said.

To solve the issue, she stopped tying tight ponytails with thin rubber bands and switched to silk/cloth rubber bands.

She revealed that she now towel dries her hair and refrains from combing them when wet.

She also added a water softener to her showerhead as hard water is bad for your skin, hair and everything else.

“Drink enough water, eat well, workout and sleep on time,” Mira concluded.