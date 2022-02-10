Source: Mira Kapoor/Instagram
Here’s how Mira Kapoor fixed her hair-fall problem
Mira Kapoor dealt with a major hair loss problem, about which she recently opened up.
Here are some practices that helped her. Read on to know more about them.
“First, I addressed hair fall by strengthening the roots. Second, I encouraged hair growth by feeding the follicles,” she said.
To solve the issue, she stopped tying tight ponytails with thin rubber bands and switched to silk/cloth rubber bands.
She revealed that she now towel dries her hair and refrains from combing them when wet.
She also added a water softener to her showerhead as hard water is bad for your skin, hair and everything else.
“Drink enough water, eat well, workout and sleep on time,” Mira concluded.