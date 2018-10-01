Hair thinning among women in mid-30s and above: Some treatments
pexels
Hair thinning has become a common issue among people of all ages, especially among women in their mid-30s and above.
pexels
Dermatologist Dr Jaishree Sharad explains some treatments that could effectively reduce hair thinning.
pexels
Identify the cause. Get your blood tests done, and hormonal levels, nutritional deficiencies and vitamin levels checked.
pexels
Take a good amount of proteins in your diet along with vitamin A, B, C, D, E, magnesium, selenium, iron, copper, zinc and amino acids.
pexels
Learn to cope with stress.
pexels
Do not do too many hair styling treatments.
pexels
These natural ingredients promise healthy manes
Missing your period regularly here some cause
Weekday dinner recipe Try this low-calorie soup
Have a pet at home Find how to read dog labels
ALSO CHECK OUT:
View More