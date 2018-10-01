Hair thinning among women in mid-30s and above: Some treatments

pexels

Hair thinning has become a common issue among people of all ages, especially among women in their mid-30s and above.

pexels

Dermatologist Dr Jaishree Sharad explains some treatments that could effectively reduce hair thinning.

pexels

Identify the cause. Get your blood tests done, and hormonal levels, nutritional deficiencies and vitamin levels checked.

pexels

Take a good amount of proteins in your diet along with vitamin A, B, C, D, E, magnesium, selenium, iron, copper, zinc and amino acids.

pexels

Learn to cope with stress.

pexels

Do not do too many hair styling treatments.

pexels

These natural ingredients promise healthy manes

Missing your period regularly here some cause

Weekday dinner recipe Try this low-calorie soup

Have a pet at home Find how to read dog labels

ALSO CHECK OUT: