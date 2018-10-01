Hair oils that pair up well for your hair growth

Dermatologist Dr Rashmi Shetty informed that there are some oils which can boost hair health. She reasoned it out for your clarity.
She chose three oils which can facilitate your hair growth.
Not all oil mixtures are good for your hair, and might have the potential to do the opposite.
Light chained and linear in its structure, it easily gets into your hair shaft. It serves as an anti-bacterial hood for hair and scalp.
It has antioxidants such as vitamin E, making it good for repair and hydration.
Rich in fatty acids, it hydrates, protects and softens your hair. However, it might be a bit heavy for oily scalp.