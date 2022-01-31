Dermatologist shares food items that can trigger acne
To achieve healthy and glowing skin, a balanced diet, a skincare routine that suits your skin type, adequate sleep, hydration — are all equally necessary.
Dermatologist Dr Alekhya Rallapalli recently listed out some foods that may trigger acne, on Instagram.
The expert especially advised caution against high glycemic index food sources such as sugars or sugary drinks.
She also suggested avoiding white bread, white rice etc, as they trigger insulin spikes that would worsen acne.
Prefer a wholesome balanced diet rich in fresh fruits and vegetables, healthy protein sources and whole grains.
The expert also recommended cutting out alcohol from your diet to avoid acne
Daily meals which consist of white rice or maida (refined flour) can be substituted with healthier grains such as oats, brown rice, quinoa etc.
