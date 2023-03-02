Expert shares common reasons behind your acne

From excess sugar intake to milk consumption, there could be many reasons why you get acne. As per Dr Aanchal Panth, dermatologist, these could be the following reasons for the pesky acne showing up every now and then.
“When cysts build in the ovary, it is not able to release the ovum. Hence, as the cysts get bigger, it leads to the breakout of hormonal acne,” said Dr Sakshi Srivastava, consultant dermatologist of Jaypee Hospital.
Hair oil: Many of us use hair oil which helps moisturise our hair and protect it from friction caused during shampooing. Hair oil may, however, form a layer on the skin, especially on the forehead, sides of cheeks, and back, which can make acne worse.
Milk consumption: Milk increases insulin-like growth (IGF) factors in the body. The IGF stimulates oil-forming glands to produce more oil. Also, milk contains hormones that directly stimulate oil-forming glands. It is best to avoid milk for at least 2 months before starting acne therapy.
Excess sugar intake: Sugar consumption is known to exacerbate acne. Excess sugar intake leads to increased oil secretion. Sugar also slows down the healing process of the skin.