Disadvantages of facial shaving
Dr Rinky Kapoor, dermatologist, The Esthetic Clinic, said, “Since shaving causes exfoliation, too much of it can cause dry and itchy skin, thus making it necessary to moisturise right after shaving.”
Has to be done very frequently.
Could be irritating on very dry and sensitive skin.
Chances of infection with minor cut if not done properly.
“If you shave on acne, it can cause more irritation and spread of infection. If you have redness on skin, then also avoid shaving,” Dr Kapoor said.
Moisturise your skin well before and after shaving. Always shave in the direction of hair.
