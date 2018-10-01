Diaper rash: What causes it?

Diaper rash, also known as irritant diaper dermatitis, is a common skin inflammation that is seen in both babies and senior citizens who use diapers regularly.
They appear as little, itchy pink spots around the buttocks and genitals, thighs and the groin area and, if ignored, evolve to larger regions of red, raised, painful bumps with a rash surrounding them.
Diaper rashes are painful, but are usually treatable with over-the-counter (OTC) medicines and home remedies. Check out some causes for it:
Wearing a dirty diaper
If your diaper is not changed frequently, the skin becomes grimy, sticky, and damp, providing the perfect condition for diaper rash to develop.
Diaper friction
When the skin folds or rubs against the diaper, it can aggravate skin irritation and cause a rash. It is often associated with pain, stinging or a burning sensation.
Sensitive skin
Diaper rash is more common in people with sensitive skin. If you have eczema or realise your skin is easily irritated, take extra precautions to prevent diaper rash.
Bacterial or yeast (fungal) infection
A simple skin infection can quickly spread to the surrounding area, when the infected area is warm and damp around the buttocks, thighs, and genitals.
