Dermatologist shares 5 things you should never do

Knowingly or unknowingly, many of us end up making certain skin and haircare mistakes including not applying sunscreen or a conditioner after shampooing etc
“There’s a lot that I wouldn’t do as a doctor but here are the top five things I avoid and would recommend the same for you," said Dr Geetika Mittal Gupta in a video
“Don’t use a hot water bottle for long: Using a hot water bottle during period or muscle aches for a long period of time can lead to ‘erythema ab igne’, which is not only very difficult to treat but can lead to pigmentation and other issues
Don’t skip conditioner after shampooing: Never skip the conditioner after shampooing as it is very important for hair health. It not only closes the cuticle but also protects the hair from environmental damage.
Never sleep with makeup on your face: “I would never sleep with makeup on. I make sure to double cleanse and remove all traces of makeup with micellar water, and then use a foaming cleanser,” Dr Geetika said in the video.
Never brush teeth after skincare: This can lead to a condition called perioral dermatitis, a condition in which our lips and perioral skin become sensitive to the sun and can lead to hyperpigmentation
Never use topical steroids for long: “I would never suggest or use topical steroids for a long period of time because that can lead to thinning of the skin,” Dr Geetika said in the video.