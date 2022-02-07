Dermatologist busts common hair oil myths
Is oiling the remedy for hair fall, hair growth or dandruff? Find out here
Dr Aanchal Panth took to Instagram to bust some myths and share a few useful facts about applying hair oil.
“Hair oil helps in conditioning the hair. If you have dry, damaged hair or frizzy hair then applying hair oil on the strands may help,” she wrote.
The expert elucidated that hair oil conditions hair by forming a coating on it.
Coconut oil works best for hair. It’s best to apply hair oil only on the lower part of the hair, 4-5 inches from the roots, where your natural scalp oils don’t reach generally.
However, you must avoid the use of hair oil if you have dandruff.
According to Dr Panth, “there’s no added benefit of leaving it overnight. You can wash it off in a few hours.”
