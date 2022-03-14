(Source: Representative image/Pexels)
Common hair care myths busted
Taking care of your tresses is possibly one of the most relaxing things you can do.
However, there are numerous myths surrounding how to actually help your hair reach a healthy and voluminous state.
As such, when dermatologist Dr Aanchal took to Instagram to bust a few common hair care myths, we curated them for you here. Check them out.
Hair oil promotes hair growth: Hair oil is a good conditioner and oiling your tresses prevents drying but the rate of hair growth is genetically determined.
Oiling helps in controlling dandruff: It can make dandruff even worse.
Shampoo causes or stops hairfall: Shampoo is in contact with scalp for too short a time to have an impact on hair growth.
Conditioner causes hairfall: Conditioner forms a coating on the hair and makes hair more manageable, however, it has no impact on hair fall.