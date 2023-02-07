Common eye makeup mistakes to avoid during the wedding season

Use a correct concealer: To prevent your under eyes from looking yellow or green, it is a must to apply the correct concealer. A peachy-orange concealer works best and gives your under-eyes the perfect highlight it needs.
Let eyelash glue set completely: Don’t rush to apply fake eyelashes right after adding the glue. You should always wait 30-40 seconds to let the eyelash glue dry before applying them to your eyelashes.
Use waterproof products: Using waterproof products is the key to having the perfect wedding look. Events and weddings are long and the venue gets hotter due to the presence of a large number of people; this can ruin the eye makeup.