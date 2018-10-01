Bid adieu to acne, dark spots with this 4-ingredient face pack

pexels
½ – Tomato
( considered to a natural cleanser, tomatoes help get rid of the toxins and make the skin glow)
1 tbsp – Gram flour
(is helpful in fighting off oily skin problems, toxins, tan, acne problems, and dark spots. It is known to improve the texture of the skin and make it tighter.)
½ tsp – Green tea
1 tsp – Aloe Vera gel
Add them all in a mixer and form a paste. Apply this two times a week for best results.“Patch test recommended,” she advised.
