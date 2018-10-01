pexels

Bid adieu to acne, dark spots with this 4-ingredient face pack

Dark spots occur due to the overproduction or collection of melanin, a skin pigment that makes the skin appear darker.

pexels

Skin troubles like acne and dark spots have become increasingly common. From hormones and diet to stress and lack of appropriate skincare — the reasons for acne can be many.

pexels

Additionally, free radical damage can also lead to dark spots. But, if the issue is not chronic in nature, one can always try some simple remedies which make use of natural ingredients.

pexels

Beauty influencer Aashna Kapoor shared one such remedy in an Instagram post. Check out how to make it:

pexels

Ingredients

½ – Tomato

( considered to a natural cleanser, tomatoes help get rid of the toxins and make the skin glow)

1 tbsp – Gram flour

(is helpful in fighting off oily skin problems, toxins, tan, acne problems, and dark spots. It is known to improve the texture of the skin and make it tighter.)

½ tsp – Green tea

1 tsp – Aloe Vera gel

pexels

Method

Add them all in a mixer and form a paste. Apply this two times a week for best results.“Patch test recommended,” she advised.

pexels

This desi food plate can help you lose weight

Fitness alert: 5 benefits of skipping

‘Top Three’ Ayurvedic skincare tips for summer

Know the many health benefits of jamun

ALSO CHECK OUT: