Best anti ageing foods for you
According to Instagram page of Home beauty tips, you can avoid ageing naturally by consuming the right diet.
Lemon contains vitamin C which contains collagen to fight off wrinkles.
Sweet potato has beta-carotene which turns into vitamin A. This further helps to smoothen your skin.
Tomato is a natural sunscreen as it contains lycopene which protects skin from sun damage.
Beetroots help to detoxify and prevent the complexion from dulling.
Avocado oil is best for dry skin as it strengthens the skin.
