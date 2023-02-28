Benefits of salicylic acid 

One of the top-rated skincare ingredients, salicylic acid is shown to have exfoliant, antibacterial and anti-inflammatory effects.
It is a type of phenolic and beta hydroxy acid that is used in creams, acne treatments, and other products.
It helps in preventing acne. Additionally, as a comedolytic, salicylic acid lowers whiteheads and blackheads.
It acts as a mild astringent, which aids in tightening skin pores, reducing oiliness, and unclogging pores, leading to smoother and younger-looking skin.
Salicylic acid reduces sebum production. It also gently unclogs skin pores keeps dead skin cells at bay.
Its skin lightening and brightening qualities are well known as it breaks down the links between the cells in the skin’s outer layers, thus using it on the face is an efficient cure for removing blemishes.
Add a colourful twist to your curd rice
These quick tips will help keep strawberry legs at bay