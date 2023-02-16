Dr Sushil Tahiliani, Consultant Dermatology at P. D. Hinduja Hospital & Medical Research Centre, Khar shared the followinng benefits of glycolic acid.
Youthful skin
The use of glycolic acid improves the collagen and elastin production, giving the skin a youthful look.
Reduces acne scars
Glycolic acid is effective in reducing acne scars, especially if it’s due to hyperpigmentation.
Promotes hydration
Glycosaminoglycans are substances responsible for binding moisture in the skin, thus glycolic acid helps restore these substances in the skin, making it look plumper and smoother.
Removes dead skin cells
External use of glycolic acid helps remove dead skin cells called corneocytes, giving the skin a fresh and clean look.
Antioxidant properties
Several free radicals are produced in the body due to pollution and environmental stressors, which cause ageing in the skin. Glycolic acid has antioxidant properties that help keep the skin healthy.
Add a colourful twist to your curd rice
These quick tips will help keep strawberry legs at bay