Benefits of dry brushing
According to nutritionist Nidhi Sharma, dry brushing is a “popular technique” that involves using a natural bristle brush to gently massage and exfoliate the skin.
Exfoliation: Dry brushing helps to remove dead skin cells and unclog pores, leading to smoother and softer skin.
Improved circulation: The gentle massage from dry brushing can improve blood circulation and promote lymphatic drainage, helping to reduce swelling and inflammation.
Reduces appearance of cellulite: Dry brushing may help reduce the appearance of cellulite by stimulating lymphatic drainage and promoting the removal of toxins.
Promotes skin renewal: Regular dry brushing can promote the growth of new skin cells, leading to a more youthful and radiant complexion.
Improved absorption of skincare products: By removing dead skin cells and unclogging pores, dry brushing can help improve the absorption and effectiveness of your skincare products.
