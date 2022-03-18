Holi: Ayurvedic tips to care for your skin
Holi, the festival of colours, is celebrated with a riot of fanfare and festivities in India.
Friends and family get together to celebrate this spring festival, which heralds the oncoming of the harvest months.
As such, take a look at these Ayurvedic tips from Dr Nitika Kohli, to take care of your skin during Holi, so that you can have fun with the utmost safety!
Avoid exfoliation, instead use a home-made face mask for a festive-ready glow.
Try to eat healthy and avoid fried or oily food. Keeping yourself hydrated is another way to keep your skin happy and well protected.
If you plan on playing with colors, apply coconut oil on your scalp and hair beforehand.
Use organic or homemade colors so that your skin isn't exposed to harmful toxins.
