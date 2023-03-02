Are your eyebrows thinning? Expert shares possible reasons
Eyebrows are an important part of our face and instantly lift our appearance. No wonder, most women want thick and finely shaped eyebrows. However, many people notice the gradual thinning of their brows which could be a cause for concern.
Ageing: Ageing is one of the biggest reasons, the expert said. “After 45 years of age, your eyebrows will appear scantier.”
Thyroid deficiency: “Many of you don’t realise that eyebrow loss could be internal,” the expert said, pointing out that “the most common culprit is thyroid disorder.”
Overplucking of eyebrows: Most women have a habit of plucking their eyebrows regularly to remove extra hair. However, “over plucking of eyebrows will eventually lead to less growth,” the expert said.
Alopecia areata: Dr Panth called alopecia areata, a hair-loss condition, the main cause of thinning brows.
Nutritional deficiency: “Deficiency of iron, zinc, vitamin B, and vitamin D deficiency can cause eyebrow thinning,” she said.
