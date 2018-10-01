Follow these Ayurvedic tips for healthy hair
Oil your hair once/twice/thrice a week, depending on your hair type, Ayurvedic expert Dr Dixa Bhavsar started out saying.
Consume green vegetables as they help with collagen production.
Vitamin A makes healthy sebum for the scalp and can be found in all the vegetables such as sweet potatoes, carrots, peppers and pumpkin.
Consume nuts for healthy and strong hair.
Vitamin B complex, present in dark veggies like beets, spinach, whole grains and beans, is good for your hair.
Consume lentil/beans, quinoa, amaranth, nuts/seeds, eggs and fish as they have protein.
According to the Ayurvedic expert, “Putting ghee/
anu taila
in both nostrils either in the morning or at bedtime works wonders for hair growth."
