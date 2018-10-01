Follow these Ayurvedic tips for healthy hair

(Source: Pexels)

Oil your hair once/twice/thrice a week, depending on your hair type, Ayurvedic expert Dr Dixa Bhavsar started out saying.

(Source: Pexels)

Consume green vegetables as they help with collagen production.

(Source: Pexels)

Vitamin A makes healthy sebum for the scalp and can be found in all the vegetables such as sweet potatoes, carrots, peppers and pumpkin.

(Source: Pexels)

Consume nuts for healthy and strong hair.

(Source: Pexels)

Vitamin B complex, present in dark veggies like beets, spinach, whole grains and beans, is good for your hair.

(Source: Pexels)

Consume lentil/beans, quinoa, amaranth, nuts/seeds, eggs and fish as they have protein.

(Source: Pexels)

According to the Ayurvedic expert, “Putting ghee/anu taila in both nostrils either in the morning or at bedtime works wonders for hair growth."

(Source: File Photo)