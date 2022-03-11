https://cdn.ampproject.org/v0.jshttps://cdn.ampproject.org/v0/amp-story-1.0.js Foods that may trigger acne | The Indian Express

Foods that may trigger acne

Acne or pimples are a common skin condition which may occur due to a variety of factors ranging from hormones, genes, air pollution levels, and even some foods.

Dermatologist Dr Geetika Mittal Gupta agreed and said,”Acne can be hugely affected by the food we consume.”

As such, here are some foods that may trigger acne, according to the expert. Take a look.

Sugar contributes to inflammation in the skin and causes insulin levels to increase, which causes acne.

Dairy contains components that may affect a person’s testosterone levels, stimulating oil glands.

Saturated fats have high concentrations of insulin growth factors, which increases the production of sex hormones, leading to escalated acne production.

An excess of spicy food can cause inflammation in the skin and digestive tracts.

