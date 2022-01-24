2022: Interesting Korean beauty trends
This year, you can expect some new trends when it comes to makeup and skincare.
A beauty expert at Belif -- a Korean skincare brand -- said, “From unique ingredients, inventive techniques to varied formulations, Koreans have got the solutions for every skin care needs.”
Take a look at what this year promises in terms of K-beauty trends, and how you can incorporate them into your routine. Read on.
Jamsu-- apply your base makeup as usual. Once done, just dip your face in ice-cold water for 15-30 seconds, and that’s it.
Hybrids will focus on multi-tasking products that will be as efficient and will work twice as hard to give you results.
Barrier strengthening is all about strengthening your skin’s protective barrier using natural ingredients that boost immunity, while creating a protective layer on your skin.
Fermented foods have been part of the Korean diet for generations and they seem back in action in 2022.
