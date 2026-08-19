World Photography Day: Must-visit galleries around the world

Aug 19, 2026
The Finnish Museum of Photography is dedicated to Finnish and international photography, showcasing historical photographs alongside contemporary practices. It is an especially interesting destination for discovering Nordic photographers and the changing role of photography in society.
Source: official website
Foam Fotografiemuseum Amsterdam is dedicated entirely to photography, presenting everything from documentary and fashion photography to historical and contemporary work. Its programme combines exhibitions by internationally recognised photographers with shows highlighting emerging talent.
Source: wikimedia commons
Dublin's Gallery of Photography is one of Ireland's dedicated spaces for the medium, presenting exhibitions, talks and photographic projects. It provides a platform for both established and emerging photographers while encouraging visitors to engage with photography as an art form.
Source: wikimedia commons
Dedicated to the legacy of legendary photographer Henri Cartier-Bresson, this Paris institution presents exhibitions centred on photography and related visual practices. It also places his work in conversation with other photographers, making it a fascinating destination for anyone interested in documentary and street photography.
Source: wikimedia commons
The International Center of Photography (ICP) is one of the world's leading institutions devoted to photography. Its collection contains more than 200,000 prints and related materials, covering everything from early photographic processes to contemporary work, with major archives including those of Robert Capa and Gerda Taro.
Source: wikimedia commons
Set in the mountain resort of Kiyosato, this museum is devoted to photography and has a particularly strong focus on young photographers and contemporary photographic expression. Its collection and exhibitions offer a different perspective on the medium beyond the traditional European and American canon.
Source: wikimedia commons
Paris's Maison Européenne de la Photographie (MEP) focuses exclusively on photography, with a collection spanning international photography from the 1950s to today. Its exhibitions bring together celebrated photographers and contemporary image-makers, making it an essential stop for photography lovers.
Source: wikimedia commons
Located in Lausanne, Photo Elysée is a museum devoted to photography and its history. Its programme ranges from major historical figures to contemporary artists, while its exhibitions explore photography as both an artistic medium and a way of documenting the world.
Source: wikimedia commons
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