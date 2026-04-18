Apr 18, 2026

World Heritage Day: Facts you didn't know about Indian heritage

Aanya Mehta

India Has 40+ World Heritage Sites

India is home to over 40 UNESCO World Heritage Sites, spanning cultural, natural, and mixed categories, making it one of the most heritage rich countries in the world.

Source: Wikimedia Commons

Ajanta Caves Were Hidden for Centuries

These ancient Buddhist caves were lost to history and rediscovered in 1819 by a British officer while hunting, revealing priceless murals and sculptures.

Source: Wikimedia Commons

Brihadeeswara Temple Has a Shadow That Barely Falls

An architectural marvel of the Chola dynasty, its towering vimana is often said to cast almost no shadow at noon—a claim rooted in its clever design and proportions.

Source: Wikimedia Commons

Hampi Was Once One of the Richest Cities

In the 14th–16th centuries, Hampi was a thriving capital of the Vijayanagara Empire and among the wealthiest cities in the world, attracting traders from across continents.

Source: Wikimedia Commons

Jaipur City Is a Planned “Pink City”

The city was planned using principles from the ancient architectural text Vastu Shastra, giving it mathematical symmetry.

Source: Wikimedia Commons

Konark Sun Temple Is Designed Like a Giant Chariot

The temple once had a massive lodestone (magnet) at its peak, believed to help align the structure and even affect passing ships’ compasses (though debated by historians).

Source: Wikimedia Commons

Rani ki Vav Is an Inverted Temple

This stepwell isn’t just for water, it’s designed like an upside-down temple, with intricate carvings descending several levels below ground.

Source: Wikimedia Commons

Sundarbans National Park Is the Largest Mangrove Forest

This unique ecosystem is the largest mangrove forest on Earth and home to the elusive Royal Bengal tiger adapted to a semi-aquatic life.

Source: Wikimedia Commons

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