World Heritage Day: Facts you didn't know about Indian heritage

Apr 18, 2026
India is home to over 40 UNESCO World Heritage Sites, spanning cultural, natural, and mixed categories, making it one of the most heritage rich countries in the world.
Source: Wikimedia Commons
These ancient Buddhist caves were lost to history and rediscovered in 1819 by a British officer while hunting, revealing priceless murals and sculptures.
Source: Wikimedia Commons
An architectural marvel of the Chola dynasty, its towering vimana is often said to cast almost no shadow at noon—a claim rooted in its clever design and proportions.
Source: Wikimedia Commons
In the 14th–16th centuries, Hampi was a thriving capital of the Vijayanagara Empire and among the wealthiest cities in the world, attracting traders from across continents.
Source: Wikimedia Commons
The city was planned using principles from the ancient architectural text Vastu Shastra, giving it mathematical symmetry.
Source: Wikimedia Commons
The temple once had a massive lodestone (magnet) at its peak, believed to help align the structure and even affect passing ships’ compasses (though debated by historians).
Source: Wikimedia Commons
This stepwell isn’t just for water, it’s designed like an upside-down temple, with intricate carvings descending several levels below ground.
Source: Wikimedia Commons
This unique ecosystem is the largest mangrove forest on Earth and home to the elusive Royal Bengal tiger adapted to a semi-aquatic life.
Source: Wikimedia Commons
Meet the Women Who Revolutionised the Art World with Colour