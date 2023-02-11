Warli mural by Vayeda brothers on India Art Fair façade
India Art Fair 2023 commenced on Thursday with 86 exhibitors, including 72 galleries and 12 institutions.
Image Source: Mayur Vayeda
As you enter the NSIC Exhibition Grounds in Okhla, you’ll be met with a breathtaking façade featuring an intricate Warli mural by Vayeda brothers, Mayur and Tushar.
Titled ‘Forests of the Future’, it is the artists’ first digital take on the traditional art of Warli painting, which they have been practising for almost 12 years now.
The façade aims to celebrate the Warli community and its ancestors with deep research into Warli traditions, mythological stories, and rituals.
“It is based and inspired by the nature surrounding the Warli community, especially in the Sahayadri ranges — where we also live," Mayur told indianexpress.com.
The brother duo is also presenting a range of their other Warli paintings in association with Ojas Art.
