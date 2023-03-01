Ukrainian paintings find safe haven in Switzerland
When Russia sent troops into Ukraine a year ago, the director of the Kyiv National Art Gallery had only one thing on his mind: the safety of the paintings.
As air sirens blared, Yuri Vakulenko packed a bag and headed to the gallery, where he would spend the next 66 days living in the basement, a bulletproof vest and gas mask at the ready, and caring for the exhibits.
Vakulenko, who didn’t want the paintings to gather dust in storage abroad, asked European museums if they would be interested in holding modified versions of two exhibitions that had already been held in Ukraine.
Two Swiss museums, the Musee d’Art et d’Histoire in Geneva and Kunstmuseum Basel, agreed.
The museum in Geneva, which took in paintings from Madrid’s Prado Museum during the Spanish civil war in the 1930s, sent packing materials to ensure safe transport.
The Musee Rath, which hosts the Musee d’Art et d’Histoire’s temporary exhibitions, is now showing “From Dusk to Dawn”, showcasing works by Ukrainian painters from the Kyiv gallery.
