Top 10 museums around the world in 2026

Nov 02, 2026
Making India proud on the global list, Bihar Museum traces the state's history from the Stone Age to modern times. Its collections include ancient sculptures, coins, manuscripts and folk art. The museum also features a dedicated Children's Gallery, chronological exhibitions and a short film on the region's history.
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Built to house the art collections of the Habsburg dynasty, Vienna's Kunsthistorisches Museum is renowned for its European masterpieces and historical treasures. It holds the world's largest collection of paintings by Pieter Bruegel the Elder. Its Egyptian and Near Eastern collection and the elaborate Kunstkammer are other major attractions.
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Situated along the Øresund coast, north of Copenhagen, this museum is known for bringing modern art, architecture and nature together. Its galleries connect through glass corridors, while its sculpture garden offers views of the sea. The collection includes works by Alberto Giacometti and installations by Yayoi Kusama.
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Popularly known as The Met, this renowned institution houses an extensive collection spanning around 5,000 years of human creativity. Its galleries feature Egyptian antiquities, Greek and Roman artefacts, European paintings and historical arms and armour. The American Wing is another major attraction.
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One of Europe's most celebrated art museums, the Prado houses an extensive collection of European paintings. It features masterpieces by artists such as Diego Velázquez, Francisco Goya, Hieronymus Bosch and Peter Paul Rubens. Velázquez's Las Meninas and Goya's Black Paintings are among its major highlights.
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Located in Mexico City, the National Museum of Anthropology explores the country's pre-Hispanic civilisations and indigenous cultures. Its galleries feature artefacts from the Maya, Olmec and Mexica civilisations. One of its most celebrated exhibits is the Aztec Sun Stone, while its architecture features a striking central courtyard and fountain.
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Located in Gdańsk, this museum explores the origins, course and aftermath of World War II. Its main exhibition is situated underground and focuses on the experiences of civilians alongside military history. Artefacts, films and detailed dioramas help visitors understand the war's impact on everyday life.
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Dedicated to documenting America's involvement in World War II, this museum spans several interconnected buildings. Its immersive exhibitions recreate wartime environments, including ship interiors and battlefront settings. Restored aircraft, personal accounts and the 4D film Beyond All Boundaries are among its highlights.
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This archaeology museum traces the history of the region from the Palaeolithic period onwards. It houses discoveries from important archaeological sites, including Göbeklitepe and Karahantepe. One of its distinctive attractions is a walk-in replica of Göbeklitepe, allowing visitors to experience the ancient archaeological site through a recreated setting.
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Housed partly in the magnificent Winter Palace, the former residence of Russian tsars, the State Hermitage Museum was founded in 1764 using Empress Catherine II's art collection. It features works by celebrated artists such as Leonardo da Vinci, Rembrandt and Titian. Its grand staircases and elaborate palace interiors are attractions in their own right.
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