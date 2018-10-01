How powerful is standing on the brink?
(Source: PR Handout)
How is the feeling to be on the brink of stepping in to something new? Monica Jain's group art exhibition called Brink explores this idea.
(Source: PR Handout)
According to the curator, the 'unconscious can bring out different states of mind through aesthetics and artistic practices'.
(Source: PR Handout)
Broken Windows by Bholanath Rudra
(Source: PR Handout)
Rose and Lotus by Tom Vattakuzhy
(Source: PR Handout)
The Collective by Shalina Vichitra
(Source: PR Handout)
Unknown Landscape by Ganesh Gohain
(Source: PR Handout)
This Neeraj Patel artwork is untitled
(Source: PR Handout)