How powerful is standing on the brink?

(Source: PR Handout)

How is the feeling to be on the brink of stepping in to something new? Monica Jain's group art exhibition called Brink explores this idea.

(Source: PR Handout)

According to the curator, the 'unconscious can bring out different states of mind through aesthetics and artistic practices'.

(Source: PR Handout)

Broken Windows by Bholanath Rudra

(Source: PR Handout)

Rose and Lotus by Tom Vattakuzhy

(Source: PR Handout)

The Collective by Shalina Vichitra

(Source: PR Handout)

Unknown Landscape by Ganesh Gohain

(Source: PR Handout)

This Neeraj Patel artwork is untitled

(Source: PR Handout)