Theatre fest in Arunachal to honour unsung heroes of freedom movement
The Arunachal Pradesh government is producing several plays to honour the unsung heroes of the freedom movement.
As a part of the initiative, several plays on the unsung heroes would be premiered at a week-long theatre festival, which would begin on February 13 to mark the 37th Statehood Day celebrations on February 20.
President Draupadi Murmu is likely to grace Statehood Day this year.
“As India celebrates 75 years of its Independence, it is essential that every part of the nation joins the celebration by honouring and celebrating the unsung heroes that sacrificed their lives for the nation,” project director Riken Ngomle said.
“It is important that we also recognise and remember the heroes of our state, especially those who have not been given the due recognition they deserve,” he added.
Ngomle said three plays will be showcased during the festival that would be held at the Dorjee Khandu Convention Center here.
Add a colourful twist to your curd rice
These quick tips will help keep strawberry legs at bay