‘The Treasury of Tranquility’ showcases colours of nature
Recently, Dravidam Bangalore presented an exhibition called 'The Treasury of Tranquility' by artist Suresh Pushpangthan, which was showcased at the Visual Art Gallery, India Habitat Centre.
The artist's early childhood was spent wandering in the lush tropical foliage of Varkala in Kerala, had a lasting impact on his work.
As such, it is a memory that he constantly revisits in his evocative work, especially relevant to the present-day scenario of a world of fast-disappearing flora and fauna.
Deft brushstrokes in thick and thin paints, the interplay of light and the ability to convey perspective, mystery and texture is a reflection of Pushpangathan’s creativity and skill as an artist.
Clearly apparent in his work is the influence of the Impressionists and the Post Impressionists, particularly Claude Monet.
‘The Treasury of Tranquility’ echoes the peace and stillness of a childhood spent in the lap of nature.
