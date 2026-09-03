The oldest art magazines ever published

Sep 03, 2026
Founded in London in 1925, Apollo is one of Britain’s long-running art magazines. Covering visual art from antiquity to the present, it combines scholarly writing with exhibition reviews, art-world news and coverage of collecting. More than a century after some of the earliest titles in this list appeared, Apollo continues to publish today.
Source: wikipedia
Swiss publication Camera brought a different perspective to the art press, focusing on photography. Founded in 1922, the international gravure-printed magazine became known for presenting photography as an important visual art form and continued publication until 1981.
Source: wikipedia
Founded in Paris in 1859, Gazette des Beaux-Arts became one of the most important French art reviews. It published research and criticism on artists and art history and remained an influential reference work for nearly a century. The publication finally ceased in 2002.
Source: wikipedia
One of Britain’s earliest major art periodicals, The Art Journal began in 1839 as the Art Union Monthly Journal. It was renamed The Art Journal in 1849 and became an important source of art criticism and visual culture during the Victorian era. It continued publication until 1912.
Source: wikipedia
Founded in 1903 by art historians and connoisseurs including Roger Fry and Bernard Berenson, The Burlington Magazine combined scholarly art history with criticism, exhibition coverage and discussions of the art market. It has appeared monthly without interruption and remains one of the world's longest-running art journals.
Source: official website
Established in London in 1901, The Connoisseur was aimed largely at collectors and had close connections with the art market. Its arrival helped create a new generation of specialist art periodicals, shortly before the founding of The Burlington Magazine.
Source: wikipedia
The Magazine of Art emerged in Britain in 1878, joining a growing Victorian market for publications devoted to art and culture. It became one of the notable British art periodicals competing with The Art Journal during the late 19th century.
Source: internet archive
Founded by Charles Holme in London in 1893, The Studio was dedicated to fine and applied art. It became particularly influential in promoting the Arts and Crafts and Art Nouveau movements, introducing artists and designers such as Charles Rennie Mackintosh to a wider audience. It published 853 issues before ending in 1964.
Source: wikipedia
Artists who are redefining public spaces