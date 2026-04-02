Apr 02, 2026

The most iconic sketches in art history

Aanya Mehta

Hands Drawing

M. C. Escher created the famous Drawing Hands, a mind bending sketch of two hands drawing each other.

Source: wikimedia commons

Self-Portrait Sketch

Albrecht Dürer was known for his detailed self-portrait sketches, emphasizing precision and individuality.

Source: wikipedia

Study of Hands

A delicate and detailed exploration of human anatomy, showcasing da Vinci’s mastery of observation and realism.

Source: wikipedia

The Horse Sketches

Michelangelo created dynamic sketches of horses, showcasing his deep understanding of anatomy and motion.

Source: wikimedia commons

The Starry Night Sketch

Before painting his masterpiece, Vincent van Gogh created expressive sketches capturing movement and emotion.

Source: wikimedia commons

The Two Fridas Sketch

A lesser known preparatory sketch by Frida Kahlo, reflecting themes of identity and duality.

Guernica Studies

Pablo Picasso made numerous preparatory sketches for Guernica, revealing the evolution of one of history’s most powerful artworks.

Source: wikimedia commons

Vitruvian Man

Created by Leonardo da Vinci, this iconic sketch blends art and science, illustrating ideal human proportions.

Source: wikimedia commons

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