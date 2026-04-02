The most iconic sketches in art history

Apr 02, 2026
M. C. Escher created the famous Drawing Hands, a mind bending sketch of two hands drawing each other.
Source: wikimedia commons
Albrecht Dürer was known for his detailed self-portrait sketches, emphasizing precision and individuality.
Source: wikipedia
A delicate and detailed exploration of human anatomy, showcasing da Vinci’s mastery of observation and realism.
Source: wikipedia
Michelangelo created dynamic sketches of horses, showcasing his deep understanding of anatomy and motion.
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Before painting his masterpiece, Vincent van Gogh created expressive sketches capturing movement and emotion.
Source: wikimedia commons
A lesser known preparatory sketch by Frida Kahlo, reflecting themes of identity and duality.
Pablo Picasso made numerous preparatory sketches for Guernica, revealing the evolution of one of history’s most powerful artworks.
Source: wikimedia commons
Created by Leonardo da Vinci, this iconic sketch blends art and science, illustrating ideal human proportions.
Source: wikimedia commons
Modern Indian Artists Who Revolutionised Global Art Styles